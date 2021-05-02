43rd Annual Steam Show | PHOTOS

The Fire Museum of Maryland in Lutherville, celebrated the mighty power of steam at the 43rd annual Steam Show - Before motorized vehicles were introduced in the early 20th century, horse-drawn steam-powered fire engines ruled the roads.
43rd Annual Steam Show at the Fire Museum of Maryland
43rd Annual Steam Show at the Fire Museum of Maryland
43rd Annual Steam Show at the Fire Museum of Maryland
43rd Annual Steam Show at the Fire Museum of Maryland
43rd Annual Steam Show at the Fire Museum of Maryland
43rd Annual Steam Show at the Fire Museum of Maryland
43rd Annual Steam Show at the Fire Museum of Maryland
43rd Annual Steam Show at the Fire Museum of Maryland
43rd Annual Steam Show at the Fire Museum of Maryland
43rd Annual Steam Show at the Fire Museum of Maryland