xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

43rd Annual Steam Show | PHOTOS

Sierra Few of Benchfield Farms in Newville PA drives an 1898 Engine 3 American fire engine being pulled by American spotted draft horses Joyce, left, and Wiley, right, at the 43rd annual Steam Show at the Fire Museum of Maryland. May 1, 2021
(Barbara Haddock Taylor)

43rd Annual Steam Show | PHOTOS

May 02, 2021
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Fire Museum of Maryland in Lutherville, celebrated the mighty power of steam at the 43rd annual Steam Show - Before motorized vehicles were introduced in the early 20th century, horse-drawn steam-powered fire engines ruled the roads.
43rd Annual Steam Show at the Fire Museum of Maryland
Sierra Few of Benchfield Farms in Newville PA drives an 1898 Engine 3 American fire engine being pulled by American spotted draft horses Joyce, left, and Wiley, right, at the 43rd annual Steam Show at the Fire Museum of Maryland. May 1, 2021
Sierra Few of Benchfield Farms in Newville PA drives an 1898 Engine 3 American fire engine being pulled by American spotted draft horses Joyce, left, and Wiley, right, at the 43rd annual Steam Show at the Fire Museum of Maryland. May 1, 2021 (Barbara Haddock Taylor)
43rd Annual Steam Show at the Fire Museum of Maryland
Intricately painted wheels of the working 1899 American steam pumper are seen at the 43rd annual Steam Show at the Fire Museum of Maryland. May 1, 2021
Intricately painted wheels of the working 1899 American steam pumper are seen at the 43rd annual Steam Show at the Fire Museum of Maryland. May 1, 2021 (Barbara Haddock Taylor)
43rd Annual Steam Show at the Fire Museum of Maryland
John LaCosta, a volunteer from Parkville, shovels coal into the 1899 American Steam Pumper truck at the 43rd annual Steam Show at the Fire Museum of Maryland. May 1, 2021
John LaCosta, a volunteer from Parkville, shovels coal into the 1899 American Steam Pumper truck at the 43rd annual Steam Show at the Fire Museum of Maryland. May 1, 2021 (Barbara Haddock Taylor)
43rd Annual Steam Show at the Fire Museum of Maryland
Stephen Heaver, director of the Fire Museum of Maryland, looks at the 1899 American steam pumper that was working and on display at the 43rd annual Steam Show at the Fire Museum of Maryland. May 1, 2021
Stephen Heaver, director of the Fire Museum of Maryland, looks at the 1899 American steam pumper that was working and on display at the 43rd annual Steam Show at the Fire Museum of Maryland. May 1, 2021 (Barbara Haddock Taylor)
43rd Annual Steam Show at the Fire Museum of Maryland
Three year old Parker Higley, left, tries his hand at using an antique fire hose with the help of his firefighter dad, Kyle Higley, at the 43rd annual Steam Show at the Fire Museum of Maryland. They're from Glen Arm. May 1, 2021
Three year old Parker Higley, left, tries his hand at using an antique fire hose with the help of his firefighter dad, Kyle Higley, at the 43rd annual Steam Show at the Fire Museum of Maryland. They're from Glen Arm. May 1, 2021 (Barbara Haddock Taylor)
43rd Annual Steam Show at the Fire Museum of Maryland
Details can be seen from the 1899 American steam pumper truck which was operating at the 43rd annual Steam Show at the Fire Museum of Maryland. May 1, 2021
Details can be seen from the 1899 American steam pumper truck which was operating at the 43rd annual Steam Show at the Fire Museum of Maryland. May 1, 2021 (Barbara Haddock Taylor)
43rd Annual Steam Show at the Fire Museum of Maryland
Meg Enslin, right, of Benchfield Farms of Newville PA, pets American Spotted Draft Horses Joyce, left, and Wiley, right, who are pulling an 1898 American fire engine 3, a hose and chemical wagon which was once used in Baltimore, at the 43rd annual Steam Show at the Fire Museum of Maryland. May 1, 2021
Meg Enslin, right, of Benchfield Farms of Newville PA, pets American Spotted Draft Horses Joyce, left, and Wiley, right, who are pulling an 1898 American fire engine 3, a hose and chemical wagon which was once used in Baltimore, at the 43rd annual Steam Show at the Fire Museum of Maryland. May 1, 2021 (Barbara Haddock Taylor)
43rd Annual Steam Show at the Fire Museum of Maryland
Volunteer steam engineers Alexander Karnes, left, and Cody O'Leary, right, look at a working model of an 1873 steam engine called "Idella" from the Independent Fire Company of Virginia at the 43rd annual Steam Show at the Fire Museum of Maryland. May 1, 2021
Volunteer steam engineers Alexander Karnes, left, and Cody O'Leary, right, look at a working model of an 1873 steam engine called "Idella" from the Independent Fire Company of Virginia at the 43rd annual Steam Show at the Fire Museum of Maryland. May 1, 2021 (Barbara Haddock Taylor)
43rd Annual Steam Show at the Fire Museum of Maryland
Zeke, a brown-spotted dalmation, makes friends with Ryan Higley, 9 of Glen Arm at the 43rd annual Steam Show at the Fire Museum of Maryland. May 1, 2021
Zeke, a brown-spotted dalmation, makes friends with Ryan Higley, 9 of Glen Arm at the 43rd annual Steam Show at the Fire Museum of Maryland. May 1, 2021 (Barbara Haddock Taylor)
43rd Annual Steam Show at the Fire Museum of Maryland
Ed Burgee, collections technician at the Fire Museum of Maryland, talks to visitors about the 1853 James Smith hand-drawn pumping engine that was on display at the 43rd annual Steam Show at the Fire Museum of Maryland. May 1, 2021
Ed Burgee, collections technician at the Fire Museum of Maryland, talks to visitors about the 1853 James Smith hand-drawn pumping engine that was on display at the 43rd annual Steam Show at the Fire Museum of Maryland. May 1, 2021 (Barbara Haddock Taylor)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement