Baltimore County Police: 15-year-old boy found in Towson pool dies

A teen discovered in a pool in Towson has died, Baltimore County Police said on Twitter on Monday.

Police asked the public for help identifying the boy Sunday. The 15-year-old was pronounced dead by Monday evening, police said. Police released the name of the teen on Twitter on Monday night, but later deleted the post. They did not comment on the deleted tweet late Monday evening other than to say it was accurate.

The teen was found in a pool in the 8700 block of Mylander Lane in Towson and was taken to a hospital, police said.

