Style to spare: Hot prom trends

No one wants to strike out at the dance of the year. Prom is the perfect time to make your own rules. For guys and gals, there are so many choices. Go short and sassy or soft and pretty in pink. Dazzle in metallic or go edgy or retro. It's your night. Find an ensemble that captures your sense of style and puts you in fashion's fast lane. Here are some ideas fit for a belle - or beau - of the ball. -John-John Williams IV, The Baltimore Sun Photographed by Lloyd Fox, The Baltimore Sun, at Mustang Alley's Bar Bowling and Bistro in Baltimore Models: Alexandra, Elle, Dakota, Casey and Daniel, all from T.H.E. Artist Agency. Hair by Brian Oliver, T.H.E. Artist Agency. Makeup by Lexi Martinez, LM Artistry. Pink party event styling and décor by Melanie Brzozowski, event design consultant with Chef's Expressions. https://www.facebook.com/chefspartygirl. Linens supplied by Linen Hero.Mini desserts by pastry chef David Brooks of Chef's Expressions