Stebbins-Anderson, a longtime independent department store located at The Shops at Kenilworth in Towson, is getting ready to celebrate its 150th anniversary at the end of April. It's a favorite for generations of Towsonites and beyond. They sell the wildest collection of mercahndise: from hardware, paint, to furniture, handbags, jewelry, gifts, garden items, Christmas is big there, too. The business has changed hands several times through the years, but it is currently owned by Ken and Bonnie Knight.