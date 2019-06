Doug Kapustin, Photo Special to The Sun

Yeardley Love's mom, Sharon Donnelly Love (right), is joined by her daughter Lexie Love (left) and Meghan Bennett, captain of the NDP lacrosse team, in lighting a candle before the dedication ceremony. About 400 people including Yeardley Love's family attend the dedication of a new turf field Sunday evening at Notre Dame Prep. The field is named for the slain University of Virginia lacrosse player and Cockeysville native.