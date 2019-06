Demolition at the corner of Washington Avenue and Susquehanna Avenue to make way for Towson Row.

Chesapeake Avenue where demolition has already begun for Towson Row. Towson Row falls within the boundaries of York Road, Towsontown Blvd., Washington Avenue and Chesapeake Avenue.

As Towson development booms, community activists are highlighting a problem: A community that's already short on green space with no hope of getting new parks or fields.