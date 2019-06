Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun

From left, Baltimore County Police Chief Jim Johnson; Baltimore County State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger; Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz; Baltimore County Police Captain J.D. Conger, and other officials hold a press briefing at the Baltimore County Public Safety Building announcing the body-worn camera (BWC) program which is set to begin next week. The Axon Flex by Taser was chosen with 5 different kinds of mounts.