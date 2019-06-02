Conrad, Kelly, Roesner eager for U-19 World Lacrosse Championships

Timmy Kelly (Calvert Hall), Ryan Conrad (Loyola Blakefield), Alex Roesner (Loyola) and Bryan Costabile (Mount St. Joseph) understand the pressure. They are in pursuit of an eighth straight gold medal for the U.S. at the Under-19 Federation of International Lacrosse (FIL) World Championships that begins Thursday and runs through July 16 in British Columbia, Canada. Click through the photo gallery to see the top area stars.