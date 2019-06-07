A look back at the postseason track highlights for athletes at Dulaney, Towson, Carver A & T and Loch Raven

The Dulaney boys track team stayed close in the Class 4A state championship meet thanks to the strong distance running of senior Drew Dailey.

Dailey ended his career with the Lions by winning the 800 meters (1:54.30) and the 1600 (4:14.60) a few hours apart at Morgan State University.

That helped the Lions stay close to Northwest, and they were trailing by 10 points with a few events left, but they couldn’t catch the Montgomery County school.

Northwest won with 79 points, beating out Dulaney (60).

At states, Dailey set personal records in the 800 and 1600 after winning both events at the Class 4A North Region meet and Baltimore County championships.

“He’s a first-class athlete, he works hard,” said Dulaney coach Chad Boyle after his dominance at the county meet. “He’s one of the best we’ve had.”

Josiah Nilsen is the best high jumper the Lions have ever had and he proved it by winning the high jump on the first day of the two-day state meet with a school-record leap of 6-feet, 9 inches,

Nilsen added a bronze in the triple jump (43-8.25) for the Lions.

Dulaney hasn’t won an outdoor state title in 50 years, but they finished second last year and in 1970.

The Lions were tied for third after the first day of competition, with Nilsen’s record-setting performance highlighting the evening.

Nilsen, a senior, already had won the Class 4A event and wanted to give 7-feet a shot. He missed on the first two chances and barely missed the third time.

“I was very close on the third time,” Nilsen said. “I hit it on my way down, nicked it with my heel, [but] I’ve done [7-0] a lot in practice, and it’s always been a goal of mine.”

The jump of 6 feet, 9 inches was the best in any classification at the state meet.

Coach Boyle was thrilled to see Nilsen come so close to making 7-feet.

“Today was definitely a step in the right direction,” Boyle said. “He’ll get it eventually in college.”

The Lions came into the state meet after two strong performances in the first post-season meets.

Dulaney easily won the Baltimore County championship, beating out Franklin 151-60.

After that, the Lions moved on to the Class 4A North Region where they topped Howard, 131-93.

The coaches believe that’s important because teams that are strong in just one area usually can’t come away with big titles.

“You have to be able to cover more than just one…area,” co-coach Eric Benjamin said.

Also scoring in the individual events at the state meet for Dulaney were Adam Madro in pole vault (second, 14-6), Abdur Henley in 110 hurdles (fourth, 15:16), Jonathan Kim in discus (fifth, 139-5) and Josh Holloway in high jump (seventh, 6-0).

The 4x800 relay team of senior Alex Whatley, juniors Jalen Gourrier and Cooper Giesler and Dailey was sixth (8:12.69).

In the Class 3A boys meet, Towson finished 25th with 11 points.

Nearly all of the points came in shot put, thanks to juniors Cory Gray (fourth, 50-5), Jamiel Carlton (sixth, 48-4.5) and Damone Moore (seventh, 46-10.5).

Junior Garrett Millard was eighth in discus (123-11).

Towson's Madeline Till, left, tries to close the gap on leader Oakley Olson, of Northern-Calvert, in the Class 3A girls 1600-meter run. Olson won and Till finished second on the final day of the MPSSAA state track and field championships at Hughes Stadium at Morgan State University.

The Towson girls were 11th in the Class 3A meet with 25 points.

Sophomore Madeline Till was outstanding with second-place finishes in the 1600 (5:06.84) and 3200 (11:28.78) and a bronze in the 800 (2:18.32).

Freshman Shania Williams scored the other three points by placing sixth in high jump (5-2).

Carver A & T junior Karah Moore, a Towson resident, led the Wildcats to fifth place in the Class 1A girls meet won by Largo (90.50).

Moore won a state title in the 400 (57.38) and was third in the 200 (25.46).

She also anchored the champion 4x100 meter relay squad that included juniors Khaide’a Brown and Chloma Mbah and sophomore Bryanna Dawson (48.68).

Brown was fifth in the 200 (25.88) and 400 (59.34) and Mbah was sixth in the 100 (12.71) and seventh in the 200 (26.01) for coach Vinny Zarek.

Sophomore distance runner Guinivere Roberts was fifth in the 3200 (12:32.97).

The Loch Raven girls scored one point in the 1A meet.

Sophomore Destiny Ejoh, senior MiKayla Kemp, junior Sheyanne Eldridge and sophomore Jalyn McCoy were eighth in the 4x200 relay (1:50.35).

—Craig Clary contributed to this story