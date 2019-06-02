Towson High boys, girls track teams send 18 competitors to state meet

The Towson High boys track and field team won the Class 3A North Regional championship at Patapsco High Saturday. Six Generals are headed to the state championships May 26-28 at Morgan State University, including regional winners Vaughn Parts (3,200 meters) and Jonathan Ellis (1,600). The Towson girls team finished fifth at the region meet and will send 11 competitors to states. Regional champion Johanna Admiraal (3,200, 1,600) highlights the girls team. Click through the photo gallery to see Towson's top performers.