Dulaney, Towson, Loch Raven girls lacrosse teams primed for postseason

The girls lacrosse playoffs are here for Dulaney, Towson and Loch Raven. They start Wednesday, May 11. Loch Raven hosts Dunbar that day at 4:30 p.m in a 2A/1A game. Towson travels to Hereford on Friday, May 13 for a 3A/2A contest at 4:30 p.m. Dulaney also plays Friday and hosts the Kenwood-Perry Hall winner in a 4A/3A game. Click through the photo gallery to see some of the top players from your favorite team.