Baltimore County indoor track and field championships
The Hereford girls indoor track team will be the one to watch at the Baltimore County championships at 5th Regiment Armory in Baltimore at 3:45 on Tuesday, Jan. 19. The Bulls, led by distance runner Sarah Coffey, will be gunning for their 10th straight championship. The Dulaney boys, spearheaded Eric Walz, hope to reclaim the title after winning it in 2014.
