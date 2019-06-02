Calvert Hall and Loyola Blakefield Turkey Bowl football photos from the past 20 years
The 98th Turkey Bowl football game featuring Calvert Hall and Loyola Blakefield will be held at Johnny Unitas Stadium at Towson University on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, at 10 a.m. Loyola leads the series 49-40-8, but Calvert Hall has won the last three games. Check out a PHOTO GALLERY of athletes and coaches from the past 20 years.
Craig Clary
