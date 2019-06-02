Cross country: Bull Run Invitational photos through the years

The Bull Run Invitational cross country meet returns to Hereford High on Saturday, Sept. 22 after a two-year hiatus. There will be 13 races beginning with the boys large/elite JV/open race at 9 a.m. and including a Reunion Run at 12:30 p.m. The boys varsity elite race begins at 11:10 a.m., followed by the girls varsity elite race at 11:40 a.m. Dulaney's Eric Walz won the boys varsity elite race in 2014 and 2015. Scroll through a photo gallery of top competitors who competed in the Bull Run Invitational over the past 20 years.