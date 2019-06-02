National Signing Day 2015 in Baltimore County
High school seniors celebrate National Signing Day. Athletes planning to play NCAA Division I and Division II sports are now eligible to sign with schools and several athletes have been participating. Diviision III athletes also make their choices. If we are missing a photo from a signing involving a Baltimore County athlete, email it to us at cclary@tribune.com.
