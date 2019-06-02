Photos: Towson High volleyball eager to return to Class 3A state semifinals

After getting swept by Northern last year in the final four in College Park, Towson's players are sharply focused on getting back there and putting together a more respectable showing. The Generals — ranked No. 8 in the metro area by The Baltimore Sun‚ can return if they beat C. Milton Wright in the regional semifinal Wednesday and the Poly-Franklin winner Friday in the regional final. It would be the fourth trip in nine seasons under coach Emily Berman.