Area girls lacrosse teams primed for IAAM A Conference tournament

The Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference lacrosse tournament kicks off Friday with quarterfinal games. Will any team threaten McDonogh's dynasty? The Eagles have won the title every year since 2009. McDonogh and Roland Park get first-round byes. St. Paul's School for Girls (Mount de Sales), Bryn Mawr (Garrison Forest), John Carroll (Archbishop Spalding) and St. Mary's (Maryvale) host quarterfinal games. Click through the photo gallery to see some of the top players from your favorite team.