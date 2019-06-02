Photo Gallery: Baltimore County All-County Cross Country Team

Seniors Jon Ellis, of Towson High, and Eastern Tech's Taylor Baranoski were the cross country male Co-Runners of the Year in Baltimore County. Hereford High senior Kelly Wesolowski was named as the female Runner of the Year. Joiniing Ellis and Baranoski on the First Team were: Dulaney's Matt Owens, Brian McCullough, Ethan Samels, Connor Martin and Brendan O'Brien, Catonsville's Graham Strzelecki, Towson's Sushant Dhaurali and Parkville's Zenden Cole. Honorable Mention boys were: Dulaney's Sam Merng and Drew Dailey, Towson's Jack Morgan, Dundalk's Bradley Allen, Loch Raven's Garrett Harris, Eastern Tech's Ryan Weeks, Pikesville's Aaron Taule and Lansdowne's Jose Martinez. Joining Wesolowski on the girls' First Team were: Dulaney's Jessica Meek, Dorrie Gaeng and Brooke Ruffin, Towson's Karen Prem and Jaqui Sheedy, Hereford's Kelly Shearer, Nicole Burkowski and Emily Konkus and Franklin's Nyjari McNeil. Honorable Mention girls were: Towson's Sydney Conboy and Lauren Miller, Dulaney's Destiny Clinton, Hereford's Hannah Ace and Pikesville's Emily Glossinger. Click through some photos of the top runners in Baltimore County. [PHOTO GALLERY]