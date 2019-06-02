Hereford athletes who helped the school win its second straight girls state indoor track and field title

The Hereford girls won its second straight Class 2A Maryland state indoor track and field championship and, unilke in 2016, when they won by just four points, the Bulls finished ahead of second-place Friendly, 89.50-73. The triumph followed county and regional titles for the girls. See a photo gallery of some athletes who contributed key points for the girls, as well as senior Mike Nash, who won an individual shot put title for the Hereford boys.