Photos: A look back at Hereford field hockey's run of county championships
Hereford wants to make it a three-peat. The Bulls will be going for their third straight Baltimore County field hockey championship when they play Dulaney Monday at 5 p.m. in Parkton. Hereford has beaten Dulaney in the past two county title games. Click through this photo gallery to see your favorite players and memorable shots from the 2014 and 2015 county championship games.
Tom Worgo
