A look back at field hockey players from past Hereford High state championship teams

The Hereford High field hockey team ends its regular season when the Bulls host Broadneck on Oct. 18. After that game, the quest for a 10th state championship and fourth straight title will begin with the regional playoffs. The Bulls won state crowns in 1979, 1998, 2001, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2014, 2015 and 2016. Here's a photographic look back at some of the key performers on state championship teams from the past 20 years.