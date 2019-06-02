Hereford Boys Lacrosse State Champions
A look back at the state-record nine Hereford boys lacrosse teams that have won state championships under the current tournament format, dating back to the champion Bulls' team in 1996 up through the team that won a sixth straight state title in 2013. The program will go for its 10th state championship on Wednesday, May 23 against Marriotts Ridge at Stevenson University.
Brent Kennedy
