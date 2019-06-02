Hereford, Catonsville wrestlers primed for state tournament

Hereford High is sending nine wrestlers to the Maryland State wrestling tournament in College Park that runs Friday and Saturday. The Bulls are tied with Sparrows Point for the most headed there from any Baltimore County School. Region champions Kahlil Rich (120 pounds) and Nick Blake (170) headline the group from Hereford. Click through the photo gallery to see some of the wrestlers headed to the state tournament from Hereford, Catonsville, Western Tech and Dulaney.