Roland Park's Wong excited for World Junior Squash Championships
Recent Roland Park Country School graduate Casey Wong will be competing in the 2016 World Junior Squash Championships in Poland from Aug. 6-12 in the U-19 division. The Ruxton resident also participated in the same event in 2014 and 2015. The 17-year-old Wong will play squash at Stanford University after playing on the Roland Park varsity for five seasons.
