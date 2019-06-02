Area teams gearing up for MIAA A Conference tournament

It's the time of the year prep lacrosse fans love — the start of the MIAA A Conference lacrosse tournament. Action kicks off Friday with quarterfinal games. No. 6 Severn travels to No.3 St. Paul's (4:15 p.m.) and No.4 Calvert Hall hosts No.5 Loyola Blakefield (4 p.m.). No. 1 McDonogh and No.2 Boys' Latin have byes. The semifinals are Monday, May 16 and the final is May 20 at Johns Hopkins University. Click through the photo gallery to see some of the top players from your favorite team.