A look back at Western Tech, Catonsville and Lansdowne's outdoor track postseasons

The Western Tech boys and girls track teams closed the postseason in fine fashion with solid performances in the regional and state meets.

Both squads finished with 30 points in the Class 1A state championship meet at Morgan State.

That helped the boys finish ninth overall, while the girls were 10th.

Senior Nicholas Richardson, sophomore Jadon Madden, senior Glory Fagbuyi and sophomore Matan Maduka won a state title in the 4x200 relay (1:31.16) after Richardson, Fagbuyi, Madden and sophomore Tyler Reynolds were on the 4x100 relay team that didn’t finish.

Maduka, sophomore Alphonsus Korie, freshman De’Shaun Boyd and junior Joshua Evans was on the seventh-place 4x400 meter relay squad (3:34.52) and the 4x800 relay quartet of juniors Jamaun and Ali Smith, senior Vanison Showell and Korie was seventh (8:30.14).

Richardson finished seventh in the 100 meters (11.27) after posting the fastest time in the qualifying preliminaries (11.04).

Classmate Fagbuyi was sixth in the finals (11:25) after being the last of eight qualifiers.

Korie was eighth in the 400 (51.85) and third in the 800 (2:02.92)

Sophomore Elijah Jarvis was eighth in the 300-meter hurdles (42.46).

The Western Tech girls also showed off its speed at the state meet.

Freshman Laila Gaynor was fourth in the 400 (59.33) and the 4x200 relay team of sophomore Ceanna Brown, senior Peace Ezeka, Gaynor and junior Sheri Adewumi was third in a time of 1:45.74.

Gaynor, senior Ugomma Korie, sophomore Renee Skeene and freshman Shalom Fagbuyi was fifth in the 4x400 (4:15.16).

Senior Hafsah Ebrahim was sixth in high jump (4-feet, 10 inches) and Adewumi was fifth in long jump (16-5) and second in triple jump (30-3.5) behind Largo’s Kendal Drewery (37-feet).

In the Class 1A North Region meet, the Western Tech girls were second (113 points) behind Sparrows Point.

The four relays produced 34 points for the girls.

Leading the way was the front-running 4x200 quartet of Brown, Ezeka, Gaynor and Samara Jones, who clocked a time of 1:46.19.

2019 High School Track Championships - Day 3 at Morgan State University, saturday May 25, 2019.

Taking second was the 4x100 crew that included Adewumi, Brown, Ezeka and sophomore Desiree Wallace (51:05), the 4x400 group of Gaynor, Korie, Renee Skeene and Fagbuyi (4:15.7) and the 4x800 team of Hadja Diallo, Skeene, Korie and Mufaro Chiduza (11:47.91).

Ebrahim was an individual champion in the high jump (4-6) and Adewumi won long jump (17-1.25) and took second in triple jump (36-feet).

Ebrahim was third (34-2) and Jones was fourth (32-3) in triple jump and junior Kayla Jackson was third in shot put (31-03) and fourth in discus (77-10).

Gaynor placed third in the 400 (59.93) and fifth in the 200 (26.30) and Fagbuyi was fifth in the 400 (1:03.63).

The Western Tech boys were second with 162 points in the Class 1A North Region meet won by Pikesville (198.50).

Richardson won the100 dash (11:05) and Glory Fagbuyi was third (11:35).

Richardson was also second in the 200 (22.27) and teammate Madden was fifth (22.83).

Alphonsus Korie won the 800 (2:04.31) and was third in the 400 (51.90), while Maduka was second (51.20) in the 400.

Senior Vanison Showell placed fourth in the 800 (2:07.34), third in the 1600 (4:43.55) and fifth in the 3200 (10:47.46).

Sophomore Elijah Jarvis was second in the 110 hurdles (16.28) and fourth in the 300 hurdles (43.45).

The 4x200 relay team of Richardson, Madden, Ayodele Opemipo and Maduka was first (1:32.19) and Madden, Opemipo, Tyler Reynolds and Jarvis was second in the 4x100 relay.

Maduka, Korie, Ali Smith and Richardson was third in the 4x400 relay (3:36.45) and Jamaun Tatum, Smith, Showell and Korie was second in the 4x800 (8:32.09).

Opemipo was second in long jump (20-0.75) and De’Shaun Boyd was fourth in triple jump (37-10).

Junior Nickolas Johnson won shot put (47-4) and senior Christian Paxton was fourth (41-6.50) and Johnson was third in discus (118-4) and Paxton was fourth (112-7).

Catonsville track

The Catonsville boys track team scored 11 points in the Class 4A North Region meet won by Dulaney with 131 points.

Junior Kyle Lane was fourth in the triple jump (41-07) and he was sixth in long jump (20-04).

Senior Donnell Jones placed seventh in the triple jump (40-7.25).

The boys 4x200 relay team of Lane, Dashawn Dixon, Ja’leel Brown and Jones finished eighth in a time of 1:34.58.

The girls 4x800 relay team of junior Eleanor Queeney, sophomore Beverly Bolster, senior Sharon Kalb and junior Jessica McDivitt placed seventh (10:26.76).

Lansdowne track

The Lansdowne girls track team scored 14 points and finished 10th in the Class 3A North Region meet.

Sophomore Shanuya Williams won the 100-meter dash (12.78) and junior Jasmine Wilson was fifth in the 400 (1:01.35).

Williams qualified for the Class 3A state meet and placed sixth in the 100 (12.64) for Lansdowne’s only points.

The Lansdowne boys scored two points in the regional meet when the 4x800 relay team of freshmen Brayden Ashby and Ben Kolarek, senior Ahmad Conteh and junior Kaiyah Covington placed seventh (9:06.74).

.