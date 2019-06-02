National Signing Day 2017 Baltimore County
High school seniors planning to play NCAA Division I and Division II college sports are now eligible to sign National Letters of Intent with schools and several athletes have been participating. Scroll through a photo gallery of athletes who have made the decision. If we are missing a photo from a signing involving a Baltimore County or private school athlete, email cclary@baltsun.com
Craig Clary
