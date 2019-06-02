Games of the Year: Craig Clary

As the sports reporter for Baltimore County and private school high school teams in the Catonsville, Arbutus, Towson and Hereford areas, Craig Clary witnessed a slew of compelling games and moments during the 2016-17 school year. In honor of some of those memorable events, he has selected and ranked the top 10 sporting events that he has covered in person. Weight was given to the quality of the game, along with the significance of the outcome. After an opening day of Honorable Mentions, the countdown will reveal at least one game each day over the next week until Craig’s pick for his Game of the Year is announced on Friday, July 28.