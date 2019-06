Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Dulaney's Drew Dailey, right, catches up with teammate Brian McCullough in the final feet before the finish to win the boys varsity race during the Baltimore County cross country championships on Oct. 21. Dailey clocked in at 16:19.6 and McCullough finished in 16:19.7 to help the Lions capture their fifth straight county title. Hereford won the girls crown.