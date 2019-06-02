Area lacrosse players primed for Under Armour Senior All-America game

It's All-Americans galore. Four boys players, McDonogh's Arman Medghalchi and Jackson Morrill, Loyola Blakefield's Cole Williams and Logan Wisnauskas, of Boys' Latin, and five girls, McDonogh's Savannah Buchanan, Gabbe Cadoux and Brindi Griffin and Roland Park's Anna Hauser and Catonsville's Lila Nazarian will be competing in the Under Armour Senior All-America Lacrosse Games Saturday at Towson University's Johnny Unitas Stadium. Click through the photo gallery to see the top local players.