A glance at the MIAA tournament wrestlers seeded at the top

The Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association wrestling tournament will begin Friday, Feb. 12 at 3:30 p.m. and conclude with the finals at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13 at the Mount St. Joseph Smith Center. McDonogh's Quinn Devaney and Sam Martino return as defending champions and they are number one seeds. Here is a photographic look at some of the other top-seeded wrestlers.