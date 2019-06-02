Division I men's lacrosse final four squads have local flavor on the rosters

Two Maryland colleges are playing in the men's lacrosse Division I final four on Saturday in Philadelphia and all four teams will be represented by players from Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Associiation A Conference teams. Tune in tomorrow at 12 p.m. on ESPN2 to watch Loyola take on North Carolina and follow that with No. 1 Maryland vs. Brown at 2:30 p.m. Click through the photo gallery to see some of the former MIAA players who will be featured in the tournament.