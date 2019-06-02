Mount Saint Joseph 2016 Athletic Hall of Fame Class

Eight Mount Saint Joseph athletes and one coach were inducted into the school's Hall of Fame. Although professional baseball player Steve Clevenger (Seattle Mariners) and pro football player Kyle Fuller (Chicago Bears) could not attend the ceremony, athletes Eric Atkins, Erick Baxter, Mack Lewnes, Jay Schaufele, Ryan Shea and Henry Sims and coach Erv Terwilliger were on hand for the event. Scroll through a photo gallery of new and veteran Hall of Famers who made their mark on the Irvington campus. Craig Clary/BSMG