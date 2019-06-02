Photo gallery featuring quartet of lacrosse national champions from Catonsville

Memorial Day was a banner one for four lacrosse athletes from Catonsville. Colin Heacock won a Division I lacrosse national championship with the Universtiy of Maryland men's team and Deb Milani and Andrea McTaggart won a national title with the University of Maryland's women's team. Senior Colin Reymann won a Division III national title as the starting goalie for Salisbury University. Take a photographic look back at the four athletes past and present.