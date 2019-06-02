A look back at some of the top running backs and wide receivers over the past 20 years at Catonsville High

With high school football practice underway, take a look at a photo gallery of some of the top running backs and wide receivers at Catonsville High. Jaren Maybin is the Comets' all-time leading rusher in yards gained with 3,870 yards and receiver Jamal Johnson's 74 receptions are by far the most in the past 20 years for the Comets. See some of the other skill-position standouts from the past two decades.