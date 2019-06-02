A photographic look back at several past Catonsville Times male Athletes of the Year
The Catonsville Times has been selecting a male Athlete of the Year from Catonsville High School since 1979 when Phil Anderson was the inaugural winner. The 2016 selections were senior Eric Sheppard and junior Jake Getzendanner and Getzendanner was selected again in 2017. Take a photographic stroll through memory lane at several previous winners.
Craig Clary
