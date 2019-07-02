Rollingwood splits first two swim meets, Five Oaks falls in opener

The Rollingwood Seals swim team opened the season with a 283-203 loss to Wynnewood in Division II of the Central Maryland Swim League.

Rollingwood was 1-4 in Division II last year.

Mimi Deoliveira and Nate Pittroff were triple winners for the Seals.

Rollingwood results

6-and-under girls: Lisen Hart 2nd back, 3rd free.

6-and-under boys: Luca Deoliveira 1st free, back; Patrick Gordon 2nd free, back.

8-and-under girls: Mimi Deoliveira 1st free, back, fly; Brynn Hess-Sparrow 3rd free; Lily Randell 1st breast.

8-and-under boys: Liam Brennan 3rd free, fly; Noah Mays 1st free, breast, 2nd fly; Kellen Saxton 3rd back; Ben Schlenker 1st back.

9-10 girls: Maeve Brennan 3rd IM; Noelle Saxton 2nd IM, free, back; Molly Snyder 1st breast; Peyton Snyder 3rd fly.

9-10 boys: Santiago Bianco 2nd free; Rory Ferger 1st back; Aiden Gainey 3rd breast; Mac Lehane 1st IM, 2nd breast; Braeden Spinnato 2nd back.

11-12 girls: Sierra Green 3rd fly; Claire Mays 1st breast, 2nd free; Samantha Randell 1st back, fly, 3rd IM.

11-12 boys: Zach Missigman 3rd fly, breast; Rahul Shahani 3rd IM, back; Torun Shahani 2nd fly, 3rd free.

13-14 girls: Patricia Barth 3rd IM, fly; Mary Cate Bryant 2nd back, 3rd breast; Sophie Vogel 3rd back.

13-14 boys: Lars Nilsen 3rd back; Nate Pittroff 1st IM, fly, breast; Jonah Stein 1st free, 2nd IM, breast; Joshua Vahlsing 1st back, 3rd free.

15-18 girls: Cate Alokones 3rd breast; Elizabeth Perry 1st back, 2nd IM, fly.

15-18 boys: Wesley Chairs 3rd breast; Matthew Perry 1st IM, 2nd back, 3rd fly.

In the second week of the season, Rollingwood defeated Meadowbrook, 278-207, for its first victory of the season.

Results

6-and-under girls: Lisen Hart 1st free, back; Grace Kelly 2nd free; Isabella Rodriguez 3rd back.

6-and-under boys: Luca Deoliveira 1st free, back.

8-and-under girls: Mimi Deoliveira 1st free, fly; Brynn Hess-Sparrow 2nd free; Lexi Sabatelli 3rd fly; Lucy Schollart 1st back, breast.

8-and-under boys: Alfie Aldave 1st free, back; Ben Acker 3rd free, back; Liam Brennan 3rd fly; Noah Mays 1st fly, breast; Ben Schlenker 2nd free, back.

Rollingwood assistant coach Megan Lehane wishes good luck to swimmer Keela Aldave before she won the freestyle in the girls 8 & under race in 2017. Aldave, now in the 9-10 age group, won two events in the Seals' 278-207 win over Meadowbrook on June 29.

9-10 girls: Julia Acker 2nd free, 3rd IM; Keela Aldave 1st IM, fly; Lily Brennan 3rd breast; Noelle Saxton 1st back, 2nd fly; Molly Snyder 1st breast; Peyton Snyder 3rd fly; Emily Vogel 3rd free, back.

9-10 boys: Rory Ferger 2nd back, 3rd fly; Aiden Gainey 3rd breast; Mac Lehane 1st IM, breast; Braeden Spinnato 3rd free, back.

11-12 girls: Marleigh Freeman 3rd fly; Sierra Green 2nd fly; Claire Mays 3rd IM; Annika Nilsen 3rd back.

11-12 boys: Ian Breznak 2nd free; Marty Casciani 3rd breast; Zach Missigman 1st breast, 3rd IM; Liam Protzman 3rd free; Rahul Shahani 1st back, 2nd IM, fly; Torun Shahani 1st free, 3rd fly.

13-14 girls: Elena Aldave 3rd IM, fly; MaryCate Bryant 1st back, 2nd breast; Chloe Lehane 1st breast, 2nd free; Sydney McGee 3rd breast; Sophie Vogel 2nd back; Kat Wanko 2nd IM, fly.

13-14 boys: Cole Ferger 3rd IM; Gavin Hipszer 2nd fly; Lars Nilsen 3rd free; Nate Pittroff 1st IM, free, back; Ethan Schulze 3rd back; Jonah Stein 1st fly, breast, 2nd free; Bobby Stone 3rd breast; Joshua Vahlsing 2nd IM, back, breast.

15-18 girls: Angelina Aldave 2nd IM; Ashley Metzbower 3rd breast; Jenna Missigman 2nd breast; Elizabeth Perry 1st free, fly, 2nd back; Hannah Stone 3rd free, fly.

15-18 boys: Will Alokones 3rd back, breast; Wesley Chairs 1st breast, 3rd fly; Matthew Perry 2nd IM, free, fly.

Five Oaks falls in opener

The Five Oaks Barracudas opened the 2019 summer swim season with a loss on the road to Piney Orchard, 247-237, in Division IV of the Central Maryland Swim League.

Five Oaks moved to Division IV after finishing 1-4 in Division III last season.

Results

6-and-under-girls: Hannah Story, 1st free, 2nd back.

6-and-under-boys: Jonathan Sunderland, 1st free, back.

8-and-under-girls: Jocelyn Snedecker, 2nd free, 3rd back, 2nd fly; Cloe Goode, 2nd back; Laila Marchica, 3rd breast.

8-and-under-boys: Noah Manger, 2nd free, fly, breast; Nathan Story 1st back; Tyler Rehmert, 2nd back; Jack Szczesniakowski, 3rd fly.

9-10 girls: Veronica Gray 1st free, breast, 2nd IM; Gabby Bartolini, 3rd IM, free; Vanessa Gray, 1st back, fly, 2nd free, breast; Annabelle Torrens, 2nd back, 3rd fly.

9-10 boys: Dominick Pell, 1st IM, 2nd back, fly; Joe Szczesniakowski, 1st free, 2nd IM, breast; Finn Dellinger 2nd free.

11-12 girls: Natalie Wallace, 2nd IM; Lucy Lamb, 1st breast; Eleanor Ewald, 3rd breast.

11-12 boys: Cooper Snedecker, 1st IM, fly, breast; Andrew Fowler, 1st free, 2nd IM, fly; Danny Sentz, 2nd free, 3rd IM, fly; Jack McGuinn, 1st back, 3rd free; Jesse Gresh, 3rd back; Patrick Dishon, 3rd breast.

13-14 girls: Emily Bartlett, 3rd back, fly; Chaney Bettick, 2nd breast.13-14 boys: Vince Pell, 1st free, breast 2nd IM; Asher Vance, 2nd free, back 3rd IM; Evan Goode, 2nd breast, 3rd back, fly.

15-18 girls: Mary Dunworth, 1st IM, back, breast; 2nd fly; Michelle Milter, 2nd IM, free, breast; Savannah Arciaga, 1st free, fly, 2nd back, 3rd IM; Paige Adelsberger, 3rd free, back, breast.

15-18 boys: Jimmy Sentz, 1st free; Wyatt Broscious, 3rd breast.