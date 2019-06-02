Photos: Catonsville High, Mount St. Joseph football players in college

The Mount St. Joseph football team is 7-1 overall and 3-0 in the MIAA A Conference and the Gaels are ranked No. 4 in the Sun’s high school football poll under second-year coach Rich Holzer. Catonsville High football coach Rich Hambor has an 83-52 career record and has taken the Comets to the postseason six times since he took over in 2004, including a state semfinal appearance in 2011 when the Comets' 13-1 record was the best in school history. Take a photographic look through past Catonsville and St. Joe players who are on college rosters. [PHOTO GALLERY]