Looking back at Catonsville Times female Athletes of the Year

The Catonsville Times has been selecting a female Athlete of the Year from Catonsville High School since 1979 when Chris Schmitz was the first winner followed by Kim Evans (1980), Lisa Meyer (1981) and Linda Hine (1982). The Times also selected a female Athlete of the Year from private school Mount de Sales. Take a glance through all the winners from Catonsville High since 1983 and view some former Sailors who won the award in a photo gallery.