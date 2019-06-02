Look back at Catonsville girls basketball team's run to the 2017 state title
The Catonsville girls team won 26 games last season and captured the school's first girls state basketball championship. The Class 4A champions opened this year with a season-opening 65-36 victory over defending Baltimore County and Class 2A state champion New Town and the Comets host McDonogh tonight. They will also host Mount de Sales in the Catonsville Cup at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16. Take a look back at 26 photos from last year's march to the top in a photo gallery featuring players and fans.
Craig Clary
