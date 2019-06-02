Photos of past and present of Catonsville High girls basketball regional champions
The Catonsville girls basketball team makes its first trip to the state tournament's final four since 2003 when they play North Point at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 at Towson University's SECU Arena. Scroll through a photo gallery of Comets who played on this year's regional championship team as well as past photos of players on the 2002 and 2003 Comets that went to back-to-back state tournaments.
Craig Clary
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad