Catonsville area girls lacrosse athletes are playing Division I lacrosse

Several current Catonsville High girls lacrosse players will continue playing lacrosse in college, but there are also several girls with ties to Catonsville that are playing collegiately and preparing for conference tournaments. Scroll through a photo gallery of former Comets Brooke Stevens, Brittany Stevens, Kayla Wood, Lila Nazarian and Lauren McDonald, Catonsville natives Andie Aldave and Paige Aldave and former Mount de Sales standouts Eve Lukowski and Mandy Ignacio to see how they are performing at Division I colleges.