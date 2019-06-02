Photo gallery of the Catonsville High baseball team that went to the state finals five years ago

Opening Day has finally arrived for the hometown Baltimore Orioles. The Catonsville High baseball team opened its season on March 27 with a 10-0 victory over Sparrows Point with a goal to be the first team since the 2013 team went to the state tournament finals five years ago. They were the only Catonsville team to reach the finals since the 1976 team won it all. Take a scroll through photos from that 2013 team that won three games in the playoffs by the same 4-3 score.