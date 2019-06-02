A photographic look back at former Seton Keough players on the softball diamond
Seton Keough's softball team may have finished last in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference during the 2017 regular season, but the Gators have a solid history with five championships. They won in 2014, 2012, 2009, 2007 and 2003. Take a photographic glimpse at past players who graced the softball diamond at the school which will close forever in June.
Craig Clary
