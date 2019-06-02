Photos of past Seton Keough and Archbishop Keough girls lacrosse players
When Seton Keough lost 15-10 to Catholic High in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland C Conference semifinals it closed out an 11-4 season and was the final girls lacrosse game ever played by the school which will close its doors forever in June. Here's a photographic look back at some of the past performers on the girls lacrosse field.
Craig Clary
