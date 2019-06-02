A look at former Catonsville High and Mount St. Joe players who have played professional baseball

Catonsville High opens its baseball season on Tuesday, March 23 at 4 p.m. against Mount St. Joseph. Both teams have had players selected in the Major League Baseball draft. Mount St. Joe's Mark Teixeira, Gavin Floyd and Steve Clevenger made the show and are still playing, while Catonsville High graduate Jeff Nelson enjoyed four World Series titles with the New York Yankees. Dust of the cleats and sift through a photo gallery of some former Comets and Gaels who spent time on Major or Minor League rosters.