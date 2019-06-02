Catonsville's Adam Kolarek returns to Major League with Tampa Bay Rays

Just over a year after his first promotion to Tampa Bay in Major League baseball, 2007 Catonsville High graduate Adam Kolarek was called up again by the Rays. The southpaw pitcher made his 2018 debut on Friday, July 6, when he pitched a scoreless fifh inning. He retired the New York Mets 1-2-3 on a pair of fly outs and a strikeout in a 1-1 game. He was relieved after allowing a hit to Michael Conforto in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Mets eventually won the game on a grand slam walk-off home run by Jose Bautista in the ninth innining. Take a stroll through a PHOTO GALLERY of the Catonsville native through the years.