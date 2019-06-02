Baltimore County athletes of year

It's the time of the year to highlight the athletes of the Year from the Baltimore Sun communtiy newspapers. Towson's Maggie Schneidereith, Dulaney's Eric Walz, Hereford's Dana Meehling and Mike Nash, Catonsville's Eric Sheppard, Jake Getzendanner and Andrea McTaggart, Lansdowne's Kyndell Overton, Antoine Jones and Hannah Goodman and Roland Park's Anna Hauser were also selected 2016 athletes of the year. Click through a photo gallery of these standout performers.