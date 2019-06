Doug Kapustin / For Baltimore Sun Media Group

Teammates Lansdowne's Kayla Custer (2) and Katelyn Gruby (14) embrace Lansdowne's Alexis Patterson (3) after she scored the game's 19th point on a jump shot. The first part of the game was played in silence until both teams combined for 19 points. The number 19 was worn by Lansdowne student-athlete Kayla Linton when she played lacrosse at Lansdowne. It's been one year since she passed away of cardiac arrest after having the flu. The Wolverines defeated the Vikings, 57-46. CLICK HERE TO READ STORY AND WATCH VIDEO