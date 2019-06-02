Lansdowne High's Jerald Hurt and Marcus Sessoms are the 2018 Arbutus Times Male co-Athletes of the Year
Several athletes produced shining moments at Lansdowne High in 2017-2018, but each ot the top two male athletes, juniors Jerald Hurt and Marcus Sessoms, stood out in three sports and were selected as the Arbutus Times co-Athletes of the Year. Enjoy a scroll through a photo gallery of the pair in action during their careers at Lansdowne.
Craig Clary
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad